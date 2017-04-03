Beach Stroll
The waves were rolling in at Westport's Compo Beach Tuesday during windy, rainy weather early in the day. More bad weather was on the way for later in the week with the National Weather Service issuing a Flood Watch for Westport and area from Thursday morning through Friday afternoon.
