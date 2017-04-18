Additional victims of Danbury sex ring come forward
Bruce J. Bemer, 63,of Glastonbury, was charged with patronizing a trafficked person and held on $500,000 bond. Danbury police said in a statement said "this ring is alleged to have exploited young males with mental health issues, by delivering them to wealthy 'clients' throughout Connecticut for the purpose of sex for money."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawmakers: Trump's Cuts Will Hurt Seniors, Kids...
|1 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|8
|Do you spell it "jeez" or "geez" (May '10)
|Wed
|Bill OReilly
|35
|Police: Fairfield man tried to strangle his gir...
|Wed
|Bill OReilly
|4
|MGM interested in building 3rd Connecticut casino
|Wed
|Bill OReilly
|4
|Will Bridgeport residents demand tax cut?
|Wed
|Bill OReilly
|3
|Westport Cops: Bridgeport Man Tried To Hide Pot...
|Wed
|Bill OReilly
|4
|Bridgeport deputy police chief retires with $45...
|Wed
|Samuels Furnace Man
|7
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC