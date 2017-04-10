A Westport Welcome for Bridgeport Golfers
Members of the Staples High School Girls and Boys Varsity Golf Teams today pose with students from the Sheehan and McGivney Centers in Bridgeport at Longshore Golf Course where the Westporters hosted a golf clinic for them. Sophie Carozza, a junior and member of the Girls Team, founded Golf2Give to collect donated golf equipment for them.
