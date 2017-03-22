Yorkie Found In Westport's Winslow Park Looks To Be Reunited With Owner
The female tan and grey Yorkie mix was brought to the Connecticut Humane Society after being found in the park. The Westport Animal Control officer brought her to the Westport shelter so she could be safe and sound.
