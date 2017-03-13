Winter makes a comeback in Westport
Jackson Rowley, 8, and Jack Thompson, 7, play in the snow at Winslow Park Friday, March 10, during the snowfall in Westport. About 2 to 4 inches fell over southern Connecticut, bringing bitter cold temperatures for the next few days.
