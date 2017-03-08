Window Design Debut
Lexi Schwartz, 15, of Westport today looks over a window display she Is designing at Splash Of Pink, 275 Post Road East. The Staples High School sophomore has been interested in fashion design for more than five years, taking some design and fashion courses outside of school This is her first window display, which she says is a great way to express her interest in both fashion and interior design.
