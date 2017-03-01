Westport Woman Arrested Again On Trespassing Charges

A Westport woman who had previously been charged with shooting arrows into a neighbor's yard and barricading herself in a home with a child was arrested again this week and charged with trespassing on someone's property back in June, police said. The victim told police that Carrie Owen, 45, had trespassed on her property on June 14, and had video footage that clearly showed Owen on the property, according to police.

