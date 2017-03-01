Westport Wealth Management Group Wins Women's Choice Award
Catamount Wealth Management of Westport was recently awarded the Women's Choice Award. The award was originally developed to help women identify advisors and firms that provide quality service and a strong commitment to their female clientele.
