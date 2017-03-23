Westport Vegetarian Cafe Wants To Feed Your Mind, Belly And Soul
A vegetarian lifestyle cafe in Westport is rolling out a menu of wellness topics to better educate customers about healthy living. Green & Tonic's newest location is offering a weekly wellness lecture series that will discuss such topics as depression and food allergies.
