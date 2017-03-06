Westport Supporter Finds Own Way To H...

Westport Supporter Finds Own Way To Honor 'Day Without A Woman'

In honor of a Day Without A Woman, Bethel resident Laura Collinsa Z is teaching a free class on how to crochet and make pink pussy hats in the Bethel Library courtyard from 2 to 5 p.m. Bethel resident Penny Kessler, cantor at the United Jewish Center in Danbury, is supporting a Day Without A Woman: An International Women's Day Protest. WESTPORT, Conn.

