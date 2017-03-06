Westport Supporter Finds Own Way To Honor 'Day Without A Woman'
In honor of a Day Without A Woman, Bethel resident Laura Collinsa Z is teaching a free class on how to crochet and make pink pussy hats in the Bethel Library courtyard from 2 to 5 p.m. Bethel resident Penny Kessler, cantor at the United Jewish Center in Danbury, is supporting a Day Without A Woman: An International Women's Day Protest. WESTPORT, Conn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Weston Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mom who live-streamed 10-year-old son driving d...
|38 min
|BPT
|1
|Patience expired with Bridgeport's new parking ...
|39 min
|BPT
|6
|Fairfield Police: Scan It Scam Spells Arrests F...
|10 hr
|Inspector Henderson
|3
|Malloy says immigration criticism unfair
|22 hr
|Steff
|4
|Undocumented immigrant arrested after double st...
|23 hr
|Steff
|8
|Man connected to Connecticut Amber Alert was de...
|23 hr
|Steff
|10
|From Bethel to Burkina Faso: Locals install sol...
|Mon
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC