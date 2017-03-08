Westport startup goes for jugular in ...

Westport startup goes for jugular in tackling concussions

Q30 Innovations of Westport, Conn. is developing a device to mitigate concussions, with a Massachusetts Institute of Technology panel awarding it an innovation prize at an MIT Sloan School of Management conference March 3-4 in Boston.

