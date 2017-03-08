Westport startup goes for jugular in tackling concussions
Q30 Innovations of Westport, Conn. is developing a device to mitigate concussions, with a Massachusetts Institute of Technology panel awarding it an innovation prize at an MIT Sloan School of Management conference March 3-4 in Boston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Comments
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burglar given 4 years for Monroe break-ins (Jan '09)
|5 hr
|Raymond Currytto
|25
|Cops: Stratford woman used fake IDs to steal el...
|16 hr
|BPT
|1
|Staples to close 70 stores nationally
|17 hr
|BPT
|1
|Fairfield Police: Scan It Scam Spells Arrests F...
|Thu
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
|Terrapin will perform at Stamford's Palace Thea...
|Wed
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Patience expired with Bridgeport's new parking ...
|Wed
|BPT
|8
|Star witness in shooting can't ID murder suspect
|Wed
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC