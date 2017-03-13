Westport Squash Players Aid Harlem Charity
Participants in the Westport squash community, including some members of the Staples High School Varsity Squash team, recently participated in the 7th Annual StreetSquash Junior Cup in New York City. The charitable organization runs a program in Harlem that supports over 300 students.
