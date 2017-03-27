Westport Singer Takes Residents On Jo...

Westport Singer Takes Residents On Journey With One-Woman Show

WESTPORT, Conn. -- By day, you'll find Kimberly Wilson overseeing administrative duties at an office job in Ridgefield but by night -- and when she's booked -- the Westport resident embodies the life of Maya Angelou, Harriet Tubman and Rosa Parks, among others, in her musical one-woman show, "A JOURNEY."

