Westport preps for Winter Storm Stella

As Winter Storm Stella approaches - expected to bring more than a foot of snow and high winds - the town is busy preparing for the nor'easter's arrival. Superintendent of Schools Colleen Palmer's office announced schools would be closed Tuesday and First Selectman Jim Marpe announced Town Hall would also be closed.

