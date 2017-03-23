Westport Police Track Down Stratford ...

Westport Police Track Down Stratford Man Suspected In Hit-And-Run Accident

A driver was able to get the license plate of a driver who rear-ended her vehicle Wednesday afternoon on Wilton Road and fled the scene, Westport police said. The motorist was stopped at a red light on Wilton Road at 3;30 p.m. when her vehicle was struck from behind, police said.

