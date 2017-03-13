Westport Police: Ridgefield Man Bounced Checks To Construction Business
A Ridgefield man was arrested Friday on charges of writing two bad checks to O&G Industries in Westport back in October 2015, Westport police said. The account associated with the checks did not have sufficient funds when the checks were deposited, police said.
