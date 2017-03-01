Westport Police: Rainy Weather May Ha...

Westport Police: Rainy Weather May Have Been A Factor In Saugatuck Drowning

Westport police are investigating whether the dark, rainy conditions may have caused an out-of-state couple to get lost and end up driving into the Saugatuck River, leaving one person dead, according to the Westport News. Police do not suspect foul play in the accident, which happened at about 7:40 p.m. Saturday, but do not know exactly how the car ended up in the cold water.

