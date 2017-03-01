Westport Police: Rainy Weather May Have Been A Factor In Saugatuck Drowning
Westport police are investigating whether the dark, rainy conditions may have caused an out-of-state couple to get lost and end up driving into the Saugatuck River, leaving one person dead, according to the Westport News. Police do not suspect foul play in the accident, which happened at about 7:40 p.m. Saturday, but do not know exactly how the car ended up in the cold water.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wilton Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marra faces 80 felony charges (Feb '08)
|7 hr
|Diane Sherman
|288
|Undocumented immigrant arrested after double st...
|8 hr
|And they stink
|6
|Fairfield Police: Bridgeport Man Picked A Fight...
|10 hr
|Tashieka
|2
|Here's who got lucky with the lottery last month
|10 hr
|BPT
|1
|Malloy says immigration criticism unfair
|14 hr
|thegenuinephyllis
|3
|Bridgeport Man, 21, Busted With Ecstasy, Heroin...
|16 hr
|BPT
|1
|Man gets life in brutal slaying (Sep '08)
|Tue
|Abrina
|20
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC