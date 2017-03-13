Westport Police: Car Break-In Suspect...

Westport Police: Car Break-In Suspects Caught On Camera From Train Station

Westport police arrested three suspects in a number of car burglaries at the Greens Farms train station after catching them in the act via live-streaming video, police said. The incident began at 11 a.m. Wednesday on a report of suspicious people attempting to gain entry into vehicles at the train station, police said.

