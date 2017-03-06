Westport Police Arrest Norwalk Man Ha...

Westport Police Arrest Norwalk Man Hanging Off Tow Truck

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Weston Daily Voice

Westport police arrested a man who they say tried to stop a tow truck driver from moving his disabled vehicle last week. At around 4:35 p.m. on Friday a Westport police officer responded to the area of Wilton Road and Ivy Knoll in reference to a disabled motor vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Weston Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fairfield Police: Scan It Scam Spells Arrests F... 7 hr Inspector Henderson 3
News Patience expired with Bridgeport's new parking ... 15 hr BPT 3
News Malloy says immigration criticism unfair 19 hr Steff 4
News Undocumented immigrant arrested after double st... 19 hr Steff 8
News Man connected to Connecticut Amber Alert was de... 19 hr Steff 10
News From Bethel to Burkina Faso: Locals install sol... Mon Solarman 1
News Nine seek 4 seats on school board (Aug '12) Mon Samuels Furnace Man 7
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,379 • Total comments across all topics: 279,392,839

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC