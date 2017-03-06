Westport Police Arrest Norwalk Man Hanging Off Tow Truck
Westport police arrested a man who they say tried to stop a tow truck driver from moving his disabled vehicle last week. At around 4:35 p.m. on Friday a Westport police officer responded to the area of Wilton Road and Ivy Knoll in reference to a disabled motor vehicle.
