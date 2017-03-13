Westport police arrest man with taser...

Westport police arrest man with taser at train station

Read more: Connecticut Post

A Bridgeport man was arrested Friday at the Saugatuck train station after he was found to be carrying a taser, police said. Shawn Frazier , 53, 2898 Hanover Street, was approached at about 4 p.m. after an officer spotted him pan handling money from commuters at the 1 Railroad Place station.

