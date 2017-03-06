Westport Police: 'Aggressive' Driver Faces DUI Charge
A driver who was speeding without his headlights on in Westport was arrested on drunken driving charges this weekend, according to police. An officer on patrol noticed a car driving "extremely aggressively" on Riverside Avenue at around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, police said.
