Westport Police: 'Aggressive' Driver Faces DUI Charge

A driver who was speeding without his headlights on in Westport was arrested on drunken driving charges this weekend, according to police. An officer on patrol noticed a car driving "extremely aggressively" on Riverside Avenue at around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, police said.

