Westport Music Students to Perform in Hartford

Westport music students are going to Hartford to participate in the 71st Annual Connecticut Music Educators Association All-State Conference on March 31, the school system announced today. They include three ensembles comprised of 45 students from the Long Lots Elementary School Pan Island Express Steel Drum Band, the Westport Middle School Percussion Ensemble, and the Bedford Middle School Jazz Ensemble.

