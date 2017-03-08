Westport man charged with DUI
On Sunday, a town resident allegedly sped down Riverside Avenue, off-center in the southbound lane and with none of his car's lights on. An officer stopped the car around 7:30 p.m. March 5 and the driver, Hesham El Sayed , became argumentative and smelled of alcohol, according to police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fairfield Police: Scan It Scam Spells Arrests F...
|7 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
|Terrapin will perform at Stamford's Palace Thea...
|16 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Patience expired with Bridgeport's new parking ...
|22 hr
|BPT
|8
|Star witness in shooting can't ID murder suspect
|22 hr
|BPT
|1
|Mom who live-streamed 10-year-old son driving d...
|Wed
|BPT
|1
|Malloy says immigration criticism unfair
|Tue
|Steff
|4
|Undocumented immigrant arrested after double st...
|Tue
|Steff
|8
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC