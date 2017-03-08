Westport man charged with DUI

On Sunday, a town resident allegedly sped down Riverside Avenue, off-center in the southbound lane and with none of his car's lights on. An officer stopped the car around 7:30 p.m. March 5 and the driver, Hesham El Sayed , became argumentative and smelled of alcohol, according to police.

