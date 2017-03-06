Westport K-9 Officer Busts Driver On Drug Charges
A Torrington man was arrested on drug charges in Westport on Sunday after a K-9 officer spotted him rolling through a stop sign, police said. At around 10:25 p.m. K-9 Officer James Loomer was on patrol and observed Joseph Costello, 48, fail to stop for the stop sign at the intersection of the Sherwood Island Connector and the I-95 entrance ramp, police said.
