Westport Holds March To Defend Democracy Sunday

A march to "defend democracy" will take place in Westport Sunday long the same route that women marched for equal rights in the early years of the 20th century. "One Small State, One Big Voice" will include addresses by U.S. Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, and U.S. Rep. Jim Himes.

