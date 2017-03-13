Westport Greets Midday Snow And Sleet
Relieved Westport officials stepped out on Harbor Road Tuesday at midday to witness the snowstorm's shift to wind-blown wind and rain. Despite the rough weather, the town had not had any significant emergencies and parking lots were being cleared by noon, the town announced on its Facebook page.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Westport Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How much snow did we get?
|11 hr
|BPT
|1
|Blizzards in the time of Trump
|11 hr
|BPT
|3
|Bridgeport declares snow emergency
|20 hr
|BPT
|3
|Community Rallies To Give New Life To Historic ...
|22 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Bridgeport Man Charged With Punching Ex-Girlfri...
|Tue
|BPT
|1
|Fairfield police charge man with fraud, hold hi...
|Mar 13
|BPT
|4
|Staples to close 70 stores nationally
|Mar 13
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC