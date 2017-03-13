Westport Greets Midday Snow And Sleet

Westport Greets Midday Snow And Sleet

Relieved Westport officials stepped out on Harbor Road Tuesday at midday to witness the snowstorm's shift to wind-blown wind and rain. Despite the rough weather, the town had not had any significant emergencies and parking lots were being cleared by noon, the town announced on its Facebook page.

