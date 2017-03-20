Westport firm gives leg up to Everest climber's gyms
Westport, Conn.-based Tengram Capital Partners has invested in Earth Treks Climbing & Fitness, which plans to expand its gyms equipped with climbing walls and other fitness programs not unlike the Mission Cliffs facility in San Francisco, pictured. less Westport, Conn.-based Tengram Capital Partners has invested in Earth Treks Climbing & Fitness, which plans to expand its gyms equipped with climbing walls and other fitness programs not unlike the Mission ... more Westport-based Tengram Capital Partners took an undiclosed equity investment in Earth Treks Climbing and Fitness, which plans to use the Tengram funding to expand beyond its current markets of Maryland, Virginia and Colorado.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Panhandler From Bridgeport Busted At Westport T...
|6 hr
|Sgt Friday
|3
|One dead after double shooting in Bridgeport
|7 hr
|BPT
|2
|Bridgeport man charged in Stamford woman's kidn... (Jun '09)
|12 hr
|Cake203
|41
|NHPD To "Live PD": Thanks But No Thanks
|Sun
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Community Leader Seeking A Second Act For The F...
|Sun
|America Gentleman...
|2
|WOW Norwalk police department rated the worst ... (Nov '15)
|Sun
|Robdny
|13
|Bridgeport shrugs off snow
|Sun
|Monica
|6
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC