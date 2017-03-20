Westport firm gives leg up to Everest...

Westport firm gives leg up to Everest climber's gyms

Westport, Conn.-based Tengram Capital Partners has invested in Earth Treks Climbing & Fitness, which plans to expand its gyms equipped with climbing walls and other fitness programs not unlike the Mission Cliffs facility in San Francisco, pictured. less Westport, Conn.-based Tengram Capital Partners has invested in Earth Treks Climbing & Fitness, which plans to expand its gyms equipped with climbing walls and other fitness programs not unlike the Mission ... more Westport-based Tengram Capital Partners took an undiclosed equity investment in Earth Treks Climbing and Fitness, which plans to use the Tengram funding to expand beyond its current markets of Maryland, Virginia and Colorado.

