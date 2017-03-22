Westport family fought cancer and won, now they help others fight
Dana McCreesh and her husband, Mike, practically lived in a cancer ward for two years while their two-year-old son, Brent, battled stage 4 nueroblastoma - a disease that, at the time, had only a 15-20 percent cure rate. Now a healthy 14-year-old eighth grader at Greens Farms Academy , Brent will return on March 26 to volunteer at the Westport YMCA and sweep up hair for the TeamBrent fundraiser, the top St. Baldrick's-sponsored event in Connecticut with $3.8 million raised.
