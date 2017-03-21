Westport Country Playhouse Family Festivities Series presents New Musical Pete the Cat on 4/2
Westport Country Playhouse's Family Festivities Series will present the new musical "Pete the Cat," based on the series of books by Kimberly and James Dean, on Sunday, April 2, for two performances, at 1 p.m., and 4 p.m. Produced by Theatreworks USA, the show is Pete the Cat is caught rocking out after bedtime. The cat-catcher sends him to live with the Biddle family to learn his manners - and boy, are they square! But for the groovy blue cat, life is an adventure no matter where you wind up.
