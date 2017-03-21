Westport Country Playhouse Family Fes...

Westport Country Playhouse Family Festivities Series presents New Musical Pete the Cat on 4/2

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Westport Country Playhouse's Family Festivities Series will present the new musical "Pete the Cat," based on the series of books by Kimberly and James Dean, on Sunday, April 2, for two performances, at 1 p.m., and 4 p.m. Produced by Theatreworks USA, the show is Pete the Cat is caught rocking out after bedtime. The cat-catcher sends him to live with the Biddle family to learn his manners - and boy, are they square! But for the groovy blue cat, life is an adventure no matter where you wind up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ask Superman. Want my opinion? Ask away. I have... (Apr '08) 1 hr supergirl larose 257
News One dead after double shooting in Bridgeport 5 hr BPT 4
News Bridgeport cop charged with assault after collison 20 hr Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Cheesecake shop banking on success in Bridgepor... Tue BPT 1
News Panhandler From Bridgeport Busted At Westport T... Mon Sgt Friday 3
News Bridgeport man charged in Stamford woman's kidn... (Jun '09) Mon Cake203 41
News NHPD To "Live PD": Thanks But No Thanks Sun America Gentleman... 2
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,422 • Total comments across all topics: 279,736,749

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC