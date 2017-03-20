Westport Cops: Business Owner Threate...

Westport Cops: Business Owner Threatens To Kill Man In Snow Removal Dispute

Read more: The Weston Daily Voice

WESTPORT, Conn., -- A Westport businessman was charged with first-degree threatening after he pushed a man to the ground during a dispute over snow removal Monday morning, Westport Police said. Sammy Alanz, 41, of Trumbull, was also charged with third-degree assault.He posted a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 27. Police said they were called around 9:30 a.m. to a parking lot at 190 Main St., by a man who said he was assaulted by Alanz who pushed him to the ground, opened up his coat and pointed to his waist saying he was going to kill the man leaving the man fearful that his attacker had a gun.

