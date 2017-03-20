Westport Approves Central Dispatch Ce...

Westport Approves Central Dispatch Center To Handle 911 Calls

Westport is streamlining its emergency response through the use of a combined police and fire dispatch center that will be located at police headquarters, according to the Westport News. The new dispatch center will allow police, fire and EMS to operate with the same information when responding to calls, according to the Westport News.

Westport, CT

