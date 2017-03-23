Weston Man Charged With Stalking By Westport Police
WESTPORT, Conn., -- A 60-year-old Weston man was charged with first-degree stalking after he was found lurking outside the restaurant where a person he was to have no contact with was located. Thomas Gionis, 60 of 317 Goodhill Road was also charged with criminal violation of a restraining order and violation of a restraining order.
