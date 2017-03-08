U.S. Attorney Daly Resigns in Trump O...

U.S. Attorney Daly Resigns in Trump Ouster

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Westport Now

Deirdre M. Daly, U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut with ties to Westport, today announced her resignation, effective immediately, her office announced. U.S. Attorney Deirdre M. Daly addresses the Y's Men of Westport Weston in October 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cops: Stratford woman used fake IDs to steal el... 2 hr Lois Lane 2
News Bridgeport police probe fatal shooting 21 hr just me 3
News Arrest made in Shelton fatal accident 23 hr BPT 1
News Fairfield police charge man with fraud, hold hi... 23 hr BPT 1
News Burglar given 4 years for Monroe break-ins (Jan '09) Fri Raymond Currytto 25
News Staples to close 70 stores nationally Thu BPT 1
News Fairfield Police: Scan It Scam Spells Arrests F... Thu Samuels Furnace Man 4
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,562 • Total comments across all topics: 279,472,278

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC