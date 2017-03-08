U.S. Attorney Daly Resigns in Trump Ouster
Deirdre M. Daly, U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut with ties to Westport, today announced her resignation, effective immediately, her office announced. U.S. Attorney Deirdre M. Daly addresses the Y's Men of Westport Weston in October 2014.
