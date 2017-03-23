Two Bridgeport Men Facing Charges For Westport Burglaries
WESTPORT, Conn., -- Two men who are in jail on an astonishing number of burglary and theft charges have had more charges slapped on them. Nieves, 37, of 181 Sherwood Ave., Bridgeport, has 15 other court files that are currently active spread over courts in Derby, Milford, Bridgeport and Stamford.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wilton Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport deputy police chief retires with $45...
|11 hr
|America Gentleman...
|2
|UConn arrives in Bridgeport
|11 hr
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Marra faces 80 felony charges (Feb '08)
|11 hr
|America Gentleman...
|291
|Shelton Student Photographer: 'I'm Scared Of Th...
|12 hr
|Vinny
|3
|Judge Barbara Bellis in Superior Court, in Brid...
|12 hr
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Where are the late Richard and Jean Colwell, s ...
|Fri
|Unresolved
|1
|Shortbus Bicycles Ready To Roll For Repairs Thr...
|Fri
|America Gentleman...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC