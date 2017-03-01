Tree Down Closes Clinton Ave., Halts Parkway Northbound
A tree down today on Clinton Avenue at the Merritt Parkway overpass closed the roadway and shut down northbound parkway traffic, according to police. State police closed the parkway at Exit 41 in Westport and traffic was backed up to Exit 40A in Norwalk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.
Comments
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reviving Vinyl: WPKN's Music Mash Spins Into Do...
|11 min
|BPT
|1
|Man connected to Connecticut Amber Alert was de...
|16 min
|BPT
|7
|Prosecutor: Gang activity, love triangle set st...
|18 min
|BPT
|1
|Ganim again delays municipal IDs
|23 hr
|BPT
|1
|Undocumented immigrant arrested after double st...
|Thu
|Righty01
|7
|Marra faces 80 felony charges (Feb '08)
|Wed
|Diane Sherman
|288
|Fairfield Police: Bridgeport Man Picked A Fight...
|Wed
|Tashieka
|2
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC