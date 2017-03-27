Tranquil Weather Gives Way To Wet And Chilly Weekend In Westport
Enjoy the spring weather while you can today, because the sunny skies and warm temperatures aren't going to last long. Fairfield County residents can expect a cold and dreary weekend.
