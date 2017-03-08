Torrington man charged with drug possession in Westport

An officer pulled over Joseph Costello 's car just before 10:30 p.m. March 5 after watching him drive through a stop sign on the Sherwood Island Connector and onto a ramp to Interstate 95, according to police. The officer found several prescription pills that were not in a prescription container and drug paraphernalia, some he saw and some sniffed out by police dog Koda, police said.

