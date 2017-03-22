Top Staples Students: 'GPA Just A Number,' No 'Freaking Out' About Grades
The top two students in the class of 2017 at Staples High School in Westport are Emily Schussheim, valedictorian, and Christopher Scherban, salutatorian. They will be featured speakers in June: she at the graduation ceremonies, he the night before at the baccalaureate, the school district announced Wednesday.
