Thunderstorms, Heavy Fog To Hit Westport
Fairfield County residents will require an umbrella for most of the day Thursday as showers and thunderstorms are forecast to last throughout the evening. The National Weather Service forecast predicts showers and thunderstorms will last until 2 a.m. There is also a dense fog advisory until 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Westport Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marra faces 80 felony charges (Feb '08)
|11 min
|Diane Sherman
|288
|Undocumented immigrant arrested after double st...
|38 min
|And they stink
|6
|Fairfield Police: Bridgeport Man Picked A Fight...
|2 hr
|Tashieka
|2
|Here's who got lucky with the lottery last month
|3 hr
|BPT
|1
|Malloy says immigration criticism unfair
|7 hr
|thegenuinephyllis
|3
|Bridgeport Man, 21, Busted With Ecstasy, Heroin...
|8 hr
|BPT
|1
|Man gets life in brutal slaying (Sep '08)
|23 hr
|Abrina
|20
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC