Thunderstorms, Heavy Fog To Hit Westport

11 hrs ago Read more: The Westport Daily Voice

Fairfield County residents will require an umbrella for most of the day Thursday as showers and thunderstorms are forecast to last throughout the evening. The National Weather Service forecast predicts showers and thunderstorms will last until 2 a.m. There is also a dense fog advisory until 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

