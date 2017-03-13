The new DonutCrazy Westport location is set to open March 17.

An assortment of creative and wacky donut s - including cannoli, coffee cake, French toast, peanut butter cup and cookie dough - will hit Westport March 17. DonutCrazy will hold a soft opening Thursday, March 16 for emergency officials and will open to the public Friday, March 17. Located on the northbound side of the Saugatuck train station at 1 Ferry Lane, the store will sell breakfast items - donuts, coffee, breakfast sandwiches and the like - in addition to providing to go and delivery options by nom-eez and Match . Owner Jason Wojnarowski said commuters and other patrons will be able to order delivery on a service such as Grubhub or UberEATS, but the specific service has yet to be determined.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.