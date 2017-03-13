Teaching Successful Advocating

Teaching Successful Advocating

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Westport Now

The League of Women Voters of Westport today held a meeting on LWV advocacy success stories. Participants heard effectives ways of advocating, including sending post cards, letters, or making phone calls to politicians or others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bridgeport man charged in Stamford woman's kidn... (Jun '09) 3 hr Cake203 41
News Panhandler From Bridgeport Busted At Westport T... 16 hr America Gentleman... 1
News One dead after double shooting in Bridgeport 16 hr America Gentleman... 1
News NHPD To "Live PD": Thanks But No Thanks 16 hr America Gentleman... 2
News Community Leader Seeking A Second Act For The F... 16 hr America Gentleman... 2
WOW Norwalk police department rated the worst ... (Nov '15) 16 hr Robdny 13
News Bridgeport shrugs off snow Sun Monica 6
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,351 • Total comments across all topics: 279,689,026

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC