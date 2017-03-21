Studying Saugatuck

Studying Saugatuck

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Westport Now

Bob Mitchell , president of the Westport Historical Society, today takes members of Barton Partners and Langan Engineering on a tour of Saugatuck to give them some historic background on the area they were hired to study. Earlier in the day, the newly named Saugatuck Transit Oriented Design Master Plan Steering Committee voted to call the product "Saugatuck T.O.D - Gateway for Westport."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ask Superman. Want my opinion? Ask away. I have... (Apr '08) 5 hr supergirl larose 257
News One dead after double shooting in Bridgeport 10 hr BPT 4
News Bridgeport cop charged with assault after collison Tue Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Cheesecake shop banking on success in Bridgepor... Tue BPT 1
News Panhandler From Bridgeport Busted At Westport T... Mon Sgt Friday 3
News Bridgeport man charged in Stamford woman's kidn... (Jun '09) Mon Cake203 41
News NHPD To "Live PD": Thanks But No Thanks Sun America Gentleman... 2
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Wildfires
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,394 • Total comments across all topics: 279,741,292

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC