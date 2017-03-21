Studying Saugatuck
Bob Mitchell , president of the Westport Historical Society, today takes members of Barton Partners and Langan Engineering on a tour of Saugatuck to give them some historic background on the area they were hired to study. Earlier in the day, the newly named Saugatuck Transit Oriented Design Master Plan Steering Committee voted to call the product "Saugatuck T.O.D - Gateway for Westport."
