Stratford man charged with assault on gas station clerk
The Westport police department reports that, about 4:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the Exxon Gas Station at 1510 Post Road East on a report of a 911 hang up call. Westport Officer David Perez located Verdier Allens, 25 of Stratford, in the store and immediately took him into custody.
