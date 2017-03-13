Stratford man charged with assault on...

Stratford man charged with assault on gas station clerk

The Westport police department reports that, about 4:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the Exxon Gas Station at 1510 Post Road East on a report of a 911 hang up call. Westport Officer David Perez located Verdier Allens, 25 of Stratford, in the store and immediately took him into custody.

