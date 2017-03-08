Steinberg forms exploratory committee "Jonathan for Westport"
Although he was re-elected to the Connecticut General Assembly just four months ago, Rep. Jonathan Steinberg has formed an exploratory committee for unknown office. On March 3, Steinberg filed an initial registration for an exploratory committee seeking an undetermined office with the State Elections Enforcement Commission under the name "Jonathan for Westport."
