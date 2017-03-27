St. Baldrick's fundraiser rolls on at Westport Family YMCA
William LeBrando, 2 1/2 and from New Milford, gets the clippers for the first time from Hair Studio owner William Zane, as he smiles at his mom during the Team Brent St. Baldrick's event on Sunday at the Westport Family YMCA. More than 200 people came through and had the hair cut for the event, it is the top fundraising event in Connecticut, having raised more than $3 million.
