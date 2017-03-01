Southport Couple 'Belt It Out' With Startup Accessory Business
It's been called the most important fashion accessory for spring 2017 but for Richard and Ashley Perkin, the belts they've created are more about feeling good about your look in more ways than one. The Southport couple came up with the idea of creating a preppy line of belts for adults and children a little over two years ago with the mission to also support charities near and dear to their heart.
