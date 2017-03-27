SoNo Baking Company & Cafe to close in Westport
SoNo Baking Company & CafeA's downtown Westport location is set to close by early summer, according to owner John Barricelli. SoNo Baking Company & CafeA's downtown Westport location is set to close by early summer, according to owner John Barricelli.
