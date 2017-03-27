Shell Shock NAS3 Casings Used in Warhorse Firearms of the Rockies' New Ammo Line
Westport, Conn.- - - Shell Shock Technologies , LLC., an early stage technology and manufacturing company focused on developing innovative case technologies for the ammunition industry, announces that Warhorse Firearms of the Rockies has launched a line of private-label 9mm ammunition featuring Shell Shock's revolutionary NAS3 casings . Warhorse Firearms' new 9mm round starts with a Shell Shock NAS3 case combined with the lightweight, lead-free Zuerillium Alloy bullets from Advanced Ballistics Concepts .
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Norwalk police once again rated the worst in t...
|4 hr
|Robdny
|2
|Photographer Frank Gerratana snapped this photo...
|8 hr
|BPT
|1
|Police: Three Shot During Dispute Over Stolen D...
|8 hr
|BPT
|3
|Shelton Student Photographer: 'I'm Scared Of Th...
|13 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
|Bridgeport deputy police chief retires with $45...
|15 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|3
|Marra faces 80 felony charges (Feb '08)
|15 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|292
|Prostitution Bust At Spa, Uncle's Murder Top We...
|15 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC