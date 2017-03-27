Shell Shock NAS3 Casings Used in Warhorse Firearms of the Rockies' New Ammo Line

Westport, Conn.- - - Shell Shock Technologies , LLC., an early stage technology and manufacturing company focused on developing innovative case technologies for the ammunition industry, announces that Warhorse Firearms of the Rockies has launched a line of private-label 9mm ammunition featuring Shell Shock's revolutionary NAS3 casings . Warhorse Firearms' new 9mm round starts with a Shell Shock NAS3 case combined with the lightweight, lead-free Zuerillium Alloy bullets from Advanced Ballistics Concepts .

