Sell Out for Voices Cafe

Goodnight Moonshine performed tonight at Voices Cafe at the Unitarian Church in Westport to a sold-out crowd. Molly Venter, guitar and vocals, Eben Pariser, electric guitar and vocals, and Adam Chilenski on upright bass performed songs of joy and grief full of emotional potency and lush harmonies.

