Say Goodbye To Early Spring As Snow, Single-Digit Temps Return To Westport
Don't put away those winter coats just yet. Despite the recent warm weather, Fairfield County is expected to see snow showers and below-freezing temperatures Friday evening heading into a cold weekend.
