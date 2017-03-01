Say Goodbye To Early Spring As Snow, ...

Say Goodbye To Early Spring As Snow, Single-Digit Temps Return To Westport

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Westport Daily Voice

Don't put away those winter coats just yet. Despite the recent warm weather, Fairfield County is expected to see snow showers and below-freezing temperatures Friday evening heading into a cold weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Westport Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man connected to Connecticut Amber Alert was de... 1 hr Lynessa 8
News Reviving Vinyl: WPKN's Music Mash Spins Into Do... 2 hr BPT 1
News Prosecutor: Gang activity, love triangle set st... 2 hr BPT 1
News Ganim again delays municipal IDs Thu BPT 1
News Undocumented immigrant arrested after double st... Thu Righty01 7
News Marra faces 80 felony charges (Feb '08) Wed Diane Sherman 288
News Fairfield Police: Bridgeport Man Picked A Fight... Wed Tashieka 2
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,886 • Total comments across all topics: 279,281,332

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC